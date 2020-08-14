Mary Patricia OLeary, formerly of Swampscott, MA, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Chicago, IL. She was born in Lynn on July 20, 1931 to Mary Agnes (Murphy) and James P. McGovern, Sr. She was a graduate of St. Patrick School and St. Marys High School (1948) in Lynn. She earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from Salem State University and made her career as a teacher, which was truly her calling. She is survived by her brothers James P. McGovern (Arlene) of Lynnfield and Joseph P. McGovern (the late Patricia) of Lewiston, ME, her children James M. Hardy, Jr., Kevin P. Hardy, Mary P. Hardy, and Sean J. Hardy, and her stepson Kevin OLeary. She was preceded in death by her dear brother Lawrence P. McGovern; her first husband, James M. Hardy Sr.; her second husband, Robert J. OLeary; her granddaughter, Kala M. Hardy; and her stepson Francis OLeary. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her, including her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, where she taught in the religious education program and was a eucharistic minister. She was a gifted teacher and loved English and Irish literature. She taught at St. Pius V School in Lynn, and later at her second home, Damien High School in La Verne, CA. She was an inspiration to many who knew her, and influenced many more. Services will be held at a later date from St. Johns, with burial at St. Marys Cemetery in Lynn.



