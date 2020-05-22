|
|
Marye Esther Buckley of Marblehead, MA and Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2020 in Boca Raton. She was born in Peabody, MA in 1923 to Andrew and Marye Esther (Coleman) Bugler DMD. Marye was predeceased by her parents, her sister Gertrude Essember, her brother Philip (Marguerite) Bugler, her brother and sister in law Arthur J. (Lillian Versa) Buckley, her dear son Michael K. Buckley, and the love of her life and husband of 69 years Frederick O. Buckley MD. Marye was the mother of Andrew P. (late Barbara J. King) Buckley of Holmby Hills, CA and Marblehead, Frederick O. (Patricia Daley) Buckley, Jr. MD of Swampscott, MA, Brian J. Buckley of Marblehead, MA and Boca Raton, FL, Marye E. Moran and (Richard Tisch) of Rye, NY, Sheila M. (Daniel) Goggin of Old Greenwich, CT and the late Michael K. (Julia Butler) Buckley. Her legacy is carried forward through her 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Marye was Aunt to Arthur J. (Tien Truong) Buckley of Marblehead and many other nieces and nephews. Marye attended St. Johns High School Peabody, MA and upon graduating attended Trinity College Washington, DC. Everything Marye did was as a wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her busy time coordinating Freds schedule, and raising their 6 children Marye enthusiastically attended her childrens, grandchildrens and great-grandchildrens athletic and artistic events. Marye was always cheering on the sidelines or in the audience of their basketball, football, hockey, baseball, golf, horse shows, dance performances, swim meets, track meets, soccer, field hockey, crew regattas, dance concerts, lacrosse games, and theatrical plays. As a proud resident of Marblehead, Marye served the local community as an active volunteer. She was a devoted member of the Leo Guild, fundraising for the Boston Archdiocese and for the legendary Cardinal Cushing and the Merry Mixers, a fundraising organization for Salem Hospital. She was an active member of the Marblehead Garden Club. Marye enjoyed playing bridge and golf at Tedesco CC and Royal Palm Yacht and Golf Club. Fred and Marye enjoyed many travel adventures with their close friends from crossing the Atlantic on the S.S. France to the Hawaiian beaches. Maryes love for her family and friends was endless. Her smile would light up the room. Her grace, kindness and loving support will be remembered by all. She was especially grateful for the extra care that her son Brian provided during her last years. A celebration of Maryes wonderful life will be held in the future when we can all gather together again. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, MA 01945. Fore more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 22 to May 29, 2020