Michael James Campbell 49, of Marblehead, loving husband of Bonnie (McNaughton) Campbell, died early Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 due to complications from a long battle with end stage kidney disease. Born in Salem, MA. Michael was the son of Pamela (Hazell) Campbell and step- son of Dana Campbell of Marblehead, and was predeceased by his biological father Robert Douglass Jr. of New Hampshire. Michael was a lifelong lover of everything fast; whether it was cars, boats or motorcycles. From an early age he had a true passion for cars; owning hundreds during his lifetime, working at various automotive shops to eventually owning his own, and as a Snap-on tool distributor for several years. Known by many as Mad Mike, he spent his younger years as an amateur racecar driver at Star Speedway and enjoyed being a spectator later on. Michael had a quick wit and sick sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. Michael is survived by his wife Bonnie, with whom he shared 19 years of marriage; two daughters Kyleigh and Alyssa, who also share his passion for cars; his devoted mother Pamela, and his stepfather Dana; sister Kellie (Campbell) Wright and husband John of Marblehead; sister Hannah Campbell and husband Joe Cross of Marblehead; sister Kristy Nordstrom and partner Matt Meehan of Keene, NH; and nieces Hazell, Camilla, and Ada and nephews Joe, and Milo; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong dedicated friends. Michael would have celebrated his 50th birthday on October 14th. The family would like to invite family and friends to join us for his birthday celebration of life on October 5th from 4-8PM at the Masonic Temple in Marblehead.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019