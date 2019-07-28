|
Mr. Michael J. Noone, Jr., 44 years old of Swampscott died unexpectedly on July 16, 2019 at Salem Hospital. Beloved husband of Sara L. (Woods) Noone. He was born in Lynn, the son of Kathleen and Stephen Danahy of Swampscott and the late Michael J. Noone, Sr. He was a 1993 graduate of St. Johns Prep in Danvers, and attended Phillips Exeter Academy. Michael received his Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College in 1998 and his Master of Arts in Teaching in 2019 from Salem State University. Michael loved teaching. He was proud to be a teacher at Melrose High School and to be a part of the Social Studies Department, teaching U.S. History, AP Economics, and Global Leadership, and ser- ving as a class adviser. Michael openly expressed how grate- ful he was to do what he loved in a community he loved dearly. As a student himself, Michael received many academic awards and was an accomplished hockey player throughout high school, prep school, and at Amherst College. He followed his passion for hockey after his playing days, ultimately becoming one of the JV hockey coaches at St. Johns Prep. Michael was a devoted family man who loved being a husband and dad. He will always be remembered for his intellectual curiosity and passion for books, history, and sports. He reached so many people with his quick wit, wonderful storytelling, steady presence, and notes of encouragement. Michaels love and compassion knew no bounds or limit. He is remembered as humble, principled, and exceedingly generous of his talents and time. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his son Michael Stephen Noone; his sisters, Amy Symes and her husband Michael of Weymouth, Stefani Buonopane and her husband Paul of Swampscott; his sister-in-law Kerry Hill and her husband Bert of Winthrop; his maternal grandmother Jennie Burke of Swampscott; and mother-in-law Kathleen Conroy of Marblehead. He also leaves his nieces, Laura, Hannah, Felicity, Norah, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Funeral services for Michael were held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A) Lynn followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10:00 AM, and burial in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours were on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his son, Michael Stephen Noone 450B Paradise Road, PMB276, Swampscott, MA 01907 Directions and guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019