Very sorry to hear of Mike's passing.
I always enjoyed chatting with him when I was out for a walk. He was a cool cat!!
May he rest in peace & be reunited with your loved ones passed!
Best wishes!
Xo
Laurel
Michael Kobialka III, 41, beloved son of Michael and Gail (Merrill) Kobialka passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Salem, MA on May 10,1978, Michael was raised and educated in Marblehead, MA. He took pride in working for his familys landscape business. A gifted artist, Michael enjoyed sketching and creating in his free time. His passion was fixing things, especially his vehicles. His greatest enjoyment was loading up his truck and trailer, blasting his favorite tunes and heading up country to spend time with his friends, whether it be camping, hiking, fishing, 4 wheeling/dirt biking, or snowmobiling and ice fishing. A zest for life and a genuine smile, Michael made friends easily along the way. He never missed an opportunity to help others while remaining humble. He was a gentle soul, caring deeply for his family, friends and his dog, Finn. Michaels laughter and quick wit will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him. Besides his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth G. Merrill of Marblehead, his uncles Richard (Lisa) Merrill of Sarasota, FL and Melvin S. (Catherine) Kobialka of Marblehead, his first cousins Matt, Jenny, Jon, Nick, Lesley, Mel, Chris and Nate and many many friends. Michael was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Michael Kobialka and Bette (Hamson) Kobialka, his maternal grandfather, Frank B. Merrill and his maternal aunt, Joan (Richard) Gambino. Burial at Waterside Cemetery Marblehead, MA was private under the direction of Murphy Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to do so, donations to MY BROTHERS TABLE, 98 WILLOW STREET, LYNN, MA 01901 or www.mybrotherstable.org, are greatly appreciated. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.