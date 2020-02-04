|
Michael Thomas Borgioli, 49 of Boca Raton, FL passed away on January 14, 2020 after a brave fight with glioblastoma. Michael grew up in Swampscott, MA and was a graduate of the Swampscott High School class of 1988. A highly accomplished scholar and athlete, Mike continued his education at Boston College where he received a Bachelors degree from the Carroll School of Management. It was during his time at B.C. and where he met so many of his closest and beloved friends. After graduating from B.C., Mike spent 30 years in the Financial Services industry with over 20 years at Fidelity Investments as Vice President, Financial Consultant. Mike is survived by his wife, Christina Anderson and his two daughters Rebecca and Rachael and their mother Heather Borgioli of Boca Raton, FL; his parents Charles (Buddy) and Mary (Marie) Borgioli of Swampscott, MA, his brothers Charles (Chuck) Borgioli of West Newbury, MA and Steve Borgioli of Amherst, NH and sister Karen (Borgioli) Moberg of North Reading, MA. Mike loved his family above all else and his dealth is such a tremendous loss to those who loved him. Michael was truly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. A 'Celebration of Life' service in Mikes honor was held on Saturday January 25th at his home in Boca Raton. Over 300 family and friends from around the country and the world joined in celebrating Mike and his legacy.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020