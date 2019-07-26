|
Muriel Eloise McIntosh (Bryant), age 90, originally of Marblehead, MA passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Cumming, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Robert E. McIntosh. M rs. McIntosh is survived by her three sons, Richard McIntosh and his wife Desiree of Raymond, ME and grandchildren Ayla MacDiarmid and her husband Cameron of Fort Myers, FL and Reese Merritt of Raymond, ME; Dana McIntosh and his wife Lisa of Gainesville, GA and grandchildren John McIntosh of Apollo Beach, FL, Bailey McIntosh, Robert McIntosh and Kaitlyn McIntosh of Gainesville, GA; Roger McIntosh and his wife Christine of Essex, MA and grandchildren Kelly Nagle (McIntosh) and her husband Brandon and Bryant McIntosh of Essex, MA Muriel was born June 25, 1929 in Newburyport, MA and had just recently celebrated her 90th birthday. She was the only child of Sherwood Bryant and Maude Bryant (Curtis) She married her husband Robert McIntosh on May 8th 1954 and moved to Marblehead, MA where she lived most of the rest of her life. She moved to Raymond, ME just over 2 years ago to live with her son Richard and his wife Desiree then moved to Gainesville, GA in March, 2019 to live with her son Dana and his wife Lisa. Muriel was active in the Boy Scouts for a good part of her life and earned a Silver Beaver award for her volunteer efforts. She was a member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church in Marblehead, MA and a member of the Margaret Winthrop Rebekah Lodge #153 in Winthrop, MA. Muriel was also a member of the Bow Lake Camp Owners Association in Strafford New Hampshire. There will be a memorial service for Muriel at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, Marblehead, MA on Tuesday July 30th at 1:00 PM. Mrs. McIntosh will be cremated in Georgia and her son Dana and family will carry her ashes to New Hampshire to be laid to rest next to her husband Robert on family property on Bow Lake.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019