Muriel Gould Friedman, age 92, passed away in her sleep early on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home in Lake Worth, Florida. Born in Lynn to Israel and Ida Gould, she was a 1946 graduate of Lynn English High School, and in 1951 married Bernard (Ben) Friedman of Chelsea. Muriel and Ben lived in Marblehead and Swampscott for 40 years before relocating to Florida in 1999; he died in 2009. She is survived by sons Richard (Heidi) and Mark (Patricia) and daughter Joan (Nancy Shimer), and by her beloved grandchildren Natalie, Ethan, and Pierce. She is also mourned by an extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins spread across the US and Canada, and by a network of friends old and new. A funeral service was held via Zoom and burial is with Ben in the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. The family requests that all donations in her memory be made to Jewish Family & Childrens Services of the North Shore.



