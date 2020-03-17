|
|
Nancy (Anne) Cavanaugh McCarthy, 75, of Marblehead passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. Nancy was born in Doylestown, PA to Raymond and Sabina Cavanaugh. She met her husband, Paul in the summer of 1959. The High School sweethearts married in January of 1966. Nancy graduated Old Dominion University with a masters degree in counseling. Nancy began her successful career in real estate at Glover Reality later at Caldwell Banker in Marblehead. She also served several terms on the Board of Assessors for Marblehead. When she wasnt working she could be found on the tennis court, at the pool or on the deck at the Corinthian. She and Paul traveled the world in connection with Pauls work at the International Airline Pilot Federation (IFALPA). Through her travels, Nancy made many friends worldwide Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul, her son Paul, his wife Tammy and their two sons, Leon and Magnus of Marblehead, her Daughter Kendra Buletti, her husband Rob and their daughter Elinor of Salem, NH and her brothers Richard, Patrick and Michael Cavanaugh. There will be a private burial with a memorial service to follow in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at the following address in honor of Nancy. Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020