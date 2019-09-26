|
|
Nancy Ann Power, aged 85, died peacefully at surrounded by family on September 20, 2019. Nancy was born on December 23, 1933 as an only child to Josephine Gertrude and Francis Henry Ryder. She grew up in Swampscott, spending her childhood summers with family at Little Neck in Ipswich. Nancy attended Swampscott High School, where she was the Captain of the Majorettes and graduated in 1951. She continued on to the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, graduating in 1953. Nancy settled in Marblehead with her first husband, Ralph Carlton, and raised their four children: Peter, Susan, Heidi, and Holly. She was an exceptionally nurturing mother, raising her children with unconditional love. She was active in the Catholic Church and taught CCD for many years. She also volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader. As her children grew, she began working as a bookkeeper in Marblehead and remained in that position throughout the 1980s. In 1991, Nancy was remarried to Burton (Jack) Power and moved to Prides Crossing, MA. Together she and Jack traveled and shared their love for nature. As an avid gardener, Nancy cultivated beautiful gardens at their home and would routinely share seedlings and colorful bouquets of fresh cut flowers. She was a member of the Audubon Society and Trustees of the Reservation, volunteering at Long Hill in Beverly. She enjoyed birdwatching and ensured that her birdfeeders were always full, regardless of the weather conditions. She shared her love for the outdoors and nature with everyone and ultimately made the world a more beautiful place. Nancy was the true matriarch of her family and was very close with each of her 11 grand children. As Nana, she hosted family Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter celebrations each year and attended countless school and sporting events over the years. She kept up on the latest events and achievements in everyones lives, consistently sending cards for each birthday, anniversary, and any other life milestone. She had an impressive collection of framed pictures of her grandchildren, which she would update each year. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all. Nancy is survived by her husband Jack Power and his daughters Lauren Gedaminski and Jennifer Craig and granddaughter Elissa Craig. She is also survived by her son Peter Carlton and wife Megan and their daughters Alex and Hadley; her daughter Susan Huleatt and husband Hugh and their daughters Lexi and Maddy; her daughter Heidi Herlihy and husband Todd Barbera and their children Will and Katie Herlihy and Emma and Bella Barbera; and her daughter Holly Trautman and husband John and their daughters Elise and Cate. A celebration of life will be held at the Eastern Yacht Club on November 9, 2019 between 3 and 6 pm and everyone is warmly welcome to join in celebrating a life well lived. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street Beverly, MA In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , (), or the . Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019