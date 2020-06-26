Nancy Peabody Hood, 96 years, of Beverly, passed away peacefully Sunday Morning, June 21, 2020 at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Glenn C. Hood. Born in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lenna Brown. She was a graduate of Danvers High School. Nancy worked 45 years as the Curator for the Balch House of Historic Beverly, where she was the guide and educator to visitors and school aged children for over four decades. Surviving her are three sons, Glenn C. Hood and his wife Louise of Maine, Jay F. Hood and his wife Nancy of Marblehead and Robert D. Hood and his wife Stephanie of Deerfield, NH. Also surviving her is her one daughter, Carrie P. Christopher and her husband Dennis of Sandwich; along with her nine belov- ed grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren, and so many friends and loved ones. The family wants to thank all the generous caregivers at Ledgewood Skilled Nursing Facility. Due to current precautions for Covid-19 her services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancys memory may be donated to Historic Beverly, 117 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.