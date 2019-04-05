|
Natalie Frisch (Gourse) Prokesch, age 95, passed away in Canton, MA on March 31, 2019. The cherished daughter of David and Ada (Israel) Gourse, Natalie was born and raised in Fall River, where she was very close to her brother, Samuel Gourse, and her cousin Naomi Ruth Israel. Natalie was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Pembroke College (the women's college for Brown University) in the class of 1943. During the war, she worked in New York, NY on the staff of Encyclopedia Americana and as editor of a trade paper. In 1946 Natalie married Milton M. Frisch, a Marine Corps veteran who became president of United Auto Sales (later "United Truck Center") in Lynn. Together they were the loving parents of three children, Howard, Daniel, and Ada, whom they raised in Marblehead /Swampscott. During her years on the North Shore, Natalie served as a founder and president of the Sisterhood of Temple Sinai of Swampscott and Marblehead, president of the Women's Division of the Jewish Federation of the North Shore, and a founder and vice-president of the Marblehead Chapter of Hadassah. She was an avid reader who was well known as a book reviewer for many organizations. In 1973 Natalie's beloved husband Milton died at the age of 53. In 1980 Natalie married Dr. Clemens Prokesch and moved to New London, CT, where she volunteered for many years with the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut. After Clem's death in 2007 she moved back to Massachusetts, spending her final years at Orchard Cove in Canton. Survivors include Natalie's children Howard Frisch, Daniel Frisch (and wife, Alice Makl), and Ada Frisch Kussell (and husband, Will Kussell); cousin Naomi Ruth Israel Siperstein; grandchildren Rebecca Frisch (and husband, Scott Lauber), David Frisch, Deborah Frisch, Michael Frisch (and wife, Christie), Robert Frisch (and wife, Emma), Melanie Kussell, and David Kussell; and great-grandchildren Julia Frisch, Ethan Frisch, Ayla Frisch, Cora Frisch, and Jacob Lauber. Services were at Temple Beth Shalom, Needham on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.. Burial immediately thereafter at Temple Sinai Memorial Park, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hadassah (Needham Chapter) or the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019