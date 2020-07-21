1/1
Natalie Wilson
Natalie Lyon (May) Wilson, age 94 of Sugar Hill, GA, widow of the late Joseph Randall Wilson, died Friday, 2 August 2019 at MeSun Hospice, Lawrenceville, GA. Born in Marblehead, MA, the daughter of the late Robert Edgar May and Mary Susan Lyon. She graduated from Marblehead High, Class of 1943 and Westbrook Junior College, Portland, ME class of 1945. She was: Past Regent Colonel Timothy Pickering Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Salem, MA; Past Regent Estahakee Chapter NSDAR, Boca Raton, FL. She held various positions in the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of Georgia; NS New England Women, FL and GA; Charter Member Associated Daughters of Early American Witches; NS United States Daughters War of 1812; NS Colonial Dames XVII Century; NS Daughters of the American Colonists, NS Daughters of the Union 1861-1865; Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars; Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War; Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic; Towne Family Association; Descendants of Cape Cod and the Islands and Nickerson Family Association. She leaves a son J. Randall Wilson, Jr and wife Montez of Florida, a daughter Susan Lyon and husband Robert D. Yatsinko of Sugar Hill, GA and her granddaughter Susan Rebecca and husband Robert M. Westbrook of Sugar Hill, GA. She was the sister of the late Robert Lyon May of Massachusetts. A Memorial Service was held Saturday, 14 September 2019 at Saint Columbas Episcopal Church, 939 James Burgess Road, Suwanee, GA 30024 at 11:00 in the morning. The Reverend Father Tripp Norris, SCP and The Reverend Mother Melanie Rowell, SCP officiated. A reception at the church followed the service. Graveside service with Military Honors for Joseph and Natalie will be at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead MA, Monday, 10 August 2020 at 10:30AM. The Reverend Andrew Stoessel, Saint Michaels Episcopal Church officiating. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Buford, GA was in charge of arrangements in Georgia and Berube Funeral Home, Salem, MA is in change of arrangements in Massachusetts.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Waterside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berube & Sons Funeral Home
191 Lafayette St
Salem, MA 01970
(978) 744-2177
