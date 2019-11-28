|
Nicholas Paige Parker passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2019 at in Danvers following a courageous five-year battle with cancer. A fighter until the end, Nick was born in Boston on August 9, 1957, and grew up in Marblehead before moving to Beverly Farms. He attended Tower School and Avon Old Farm School in Connecticut, and he excelled in hockey and tennis. He was a fan of all sports, and delighted in taking his sons to Bruins games. He loved the water, where he worked for years and spent a great deal of his youth boating with family. He also worked in construction in Boston for years and most recently at Essex Country Club in Manchester. He was an avid collector and lifelong owner of Jeep CJ-5s, and enjoyed off roading with his many friends to places like Race Point Lighthouse in Provincetown. Nick was predeceased by his adoring father, Albert Cole Parker and leaves behind many loving family members: his devoted mother, Nancy Paige Parker; his sister, Amy Parker Rossi and her husband Stanley Rossi; his two beloved sons, Alexander Davis Parker and his partner, Kylee Nicole Ritenour and their 3 children, Allee Paige Parker, Cameron James CJ Parker and Xander Cole Parker, and Nathaniel Bowditch Parker and his partner, Katherine Mary Person and their son Axel Doliber Parker; and their beautiful mother, Elizabeth Dyer Parker. Nick wished to thank his many friends for their support, especially Debbie Marks Thompson, Bobby Munro and Tonja Somerby Morse, and his many caring nurses, Caitlin, Jen and Noelle. Services will be private and are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or www.caredimensions.org. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019