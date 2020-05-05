|
|
Nicole Ann Calamita of Swampscott, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24th, 2020. Nicol graduated from Swampscott High School in 1982 and attended St. Michaels College in Vermont for undergraduate studies. She earned a J.D. from the New England School of Law and worked as an attorney. She moved to Medway, Massachusetts to start her family, before ultimately moving back to Swampscott in the years before her passing. Nicol enjoyed her earlier years traveling the world. She was often found skiing the Vermont mountainsides and searching for sand dollars on the shores of Maine and Florida with her daughters. As well as being a devoted mother, she was an avid reader, music enthusiast, and animal lover. Nicol encompassed a kind, compassionate spirit for which she will be dearly remembered by those who loved her. Nicol is preceded by her loving father, Dr. Frank Calamita Jr; and her grandmother, Elisabeth Garvin. She leaves behind her loving mother, Kathryn Calamita; her three daughters, Taylor, Kaetlin, and Sydney Rice; her three siblings, Grace, Andrea, and Paul Calamita; her brother-in-law Erik; her sister-in-law, Julia; her five nephews; and her sweet dog, Chessie. A private service was held Saturday, May 2 nd , 2020 at Swampscott Cemetery.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 5 to May 12, 2020