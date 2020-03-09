|
|
Norma Jane (Price) Goodwin, 88, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in 1931 in Washington, D.C., Norma grew up in and around Stamford, Connecticut and graduated from Stamford High School. A summer trip to Marblehead to visit her sister led Normas life in a new direction when she met Edward H. Goodwin. After a romance that started with a swim across Marblehead Harbor, the two were married and built the home where they lived together for the next 60 years. Norma worked in Marblehead at both Canniffes clothing store and Gilbert and Cole, but found her lifes purpose in raising her four children. Always quick to join them at play, Norma became a second mother for many of her childrens friends. A talented gardener and crafter, Norma was most at home when spending time with family, friends, and a rotating menagerie of animals. Her warm nature and good humor were a gift to all. Norma is predeceased by her husband, Edward H. Goodwin, her parents, Charles A. and Christine Luth Price, her stepmother Edna Walker Price, her brothers Vaughn, William, and Dale Price, and her sisters Alta Grimes, Melba Brod, and Wanda Bartlett. She is survived by her four children, William and his wife Elizabeth of Middletown, Rhode Island; Vaughn and his wife Karyn of Hope, Maine; Rebecca Hastings and her husband Robert Jr. of Marblehead; and Christina Goodwin and her husband David Brady of Rockport. Her beloved grandchildren are Sara McCurry and her husband Brigadier General Michael C. McCurry, Christina M. Goodwin, Thomas Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Rachel Hastings and her husband Andrew Crowley, Sarah Hastings, Morgan Brady, and Finn Brady, and she was delighted by her six great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Charles Price of Washington and Linda Willms of Florida. Normas family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Salems AdviniaCare (formerly Grosvener Park) and for their compassionate care at the end of her life. Visiting hours will be held at the Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Sunday, March 8, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Normas memory to the Massachusetts Audubon Society Development Office, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020