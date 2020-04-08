|
|
Pamela Lynn Stavis, 75, passed away April 2, 2020. Pam is known to many as a generous, kind-hearted, funny and curious woman. She was always one to strike up a conversation with new people, and create longtime friends. Pam led a life in service to others, always willing to help someone else first. She grew up in Northport on Long Island, New York. Spending her childhood on the Johnson family farm, she developed a love for horseback riding, and the great outdoors. She left New York for Boston, where she attended MIT, then graduated from Endicott College. She stayed in the area, met her husband Bob, and had two children, Jon and Carey. Pam went on to found Making Ends Meet, a nonprofit with a mission of helping those in need, providing comfort and assistance in times of trouble. She also enjoyed working, worshipping, and spending time with her friends at St. Andrews church. When she was not working to help others, she found joy in art, photography, quilting, and boating. Pams lively spirit, great sense of humor, and willingness and determination to overcome all the obstacles put in her way will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she has touched. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob Stavis, their two children Jon Stavis and Carey Power, daughter-in-law Judy Stavis, son-in-law Chris Power, her five grandchildren - Minnie, Nick, and Callie Stavis, Leah and Christopher Power, as well as her sister Donna. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date, when the danger of the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Making Ends Meet, P.O. Box 901, Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020