Pasquale Schena of Marblehead, formerly of Revere, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2020 at the age of 54. Born on November 13, 1965 in Grottaminarda, Italy to Angiolina (DeRosa) and the late Antonio Schena. Beloved husband of Christine (Priolo). Devoted father of Savio, Sergio and Serena. Dearest brother of Antonella Castagnetti and her husband Lino of Revere. Cherished uncle of Anthony and Nicholas Castagnetti. Loving son-in-law to Salvatore Priolo and his late wife Lorraine, and forever friend and brother-in-law, Robert Priolo, all of California. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pasquale was the owner of A&P Landscape based out of Revere, for 30+ years. Pasquale was a passionate entrepreneur and loving father who inspired those around him with his enthusiastic outlook on life and his creative desires to try new things. He had a charismatic smile and witty personality that would shine like the sun in any setting. Pasquale was looking forward to launching a new winemaking venture that he was eager to pursue. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:00AM. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Revere at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. Entombment will be at the Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education fund for the children at National Grand Bank, 91 Pleasant St, Marblehead, MA 01945, payable to The SSS Scholarship Fund. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020