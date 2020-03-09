|
Patricia Carol (Minihan) Cerrutti, 77,of Marblehead, formerly of North Andover, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She leaves her sons, Chuck, his wife, Nora and their children, Julia and Will; and Jerry, his wife, Lorrinda, and their children, Miah, Rocco and Gavin. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher and her husband of 50 years, Patrick. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Margaret and her husband, Leonard of North Andover; her brother, Joseph and his wife, Margaret of Biddeford, Maine; her sisters-in-law, Diane Minihan of Woburn and RoseMarie Cristafulli and her husband, Arthur of Quincy; her good friend, Lorraine Dewdall of West Roxbury and many, wonderful nieces and nephews. All of her family was very important to Pat but she really enjoyed being Nana to her grandchildren. She cherished all the time she had with them, seeing them grow and flourish. She would love to pass on her love of Jesus to her children, grandchildren & CCD students.Pat hopes they remember Jesus is alw- ays with them and you can ask him for anything you need. Visiting hours will be held at the Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Sunday, March 8th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m on Monday, March 9th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. Burial will follow at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Scholarship Fund, 85 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020