Patricia Patti Cassidy Kater, 56 of Barboursville Virginia passed away June 21, 2019 after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Patti was born and raised in Swampscott MA, the daughter of Marilyn L. and the late Francis J. Cassidy. She graduated from Swampscott High School in 1981, attended Colby-Sawyer College and graduated from Skidmore College. Following college, she went on to receive an MBA in marketing from the University of Notre Dame where she met her beloved husband David C. Kater, with whom she shared thirty-one years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Patti is survived by her four children, Kelley K. Via and her husband Tim, Jennifer F. Kater, Hannah C. Kater and Timothy C. Kater all of Barboursville. She was the loving grand- mother of Charlotte Anne Via and the late Riley Cassidy Via. Patti also leaves sisters Nancy Cassidy and her partner David of Lynn, Tara Cassidy-Driscoll and her husband Tom of Swampscott and brother Francis J. Cassidy Jr. F.J. of Swampscott. She leaves a mother in law Joyce Anne Kater of Saint Petersburg, Florida and brother in law Christopher Kater and his wife Shelley of Springfield Virginia. Aunt Patti will be sadly missed and always remembered by her 11 nieces and nephews. Patti was always known for her love of animals. From a young age she was always the happiest at the barn with the horses at home or during the summer at Brown Ledge Camp in Colchester, Vermont. Patti was an accomplished equestrian having competed on the collegiate level at Colby -Sawyer and Skidmore. She was also gifted with incredible artistic abilities and her paintings for her family members will serve as wonderful remembrances. In addition to raising her family Patti continued to utilize her creative marketing talents both on a full and part-time basis at various companies. At the time of her death she was employed by Duncan Parnell in Virginia. Patti always enjoyed visiting her hometown of Swampscott over the 4th of July holiday. Family cookouts, the hometown parade, fireworks, strawberry festival, yearly concerts on the town hall lawn along with going to the Marblehead arts festival were cant miss events for Patti. Joining her family at the Corinthian Yacht Club for fireworks and the harbor illumination always served to cap off her stay. Mostly, Patti just loved being with her family and walking the beach in her beloved hometown of Swampscott. The void created by Pattis passing will never be filled. She will be lovingly welcomed home and remembered with the following arrangements: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday June 30th at 5-8 pm @ Solimine Funeral Home 67 Ocean St Lynn MA 01902, her Funeral Mass will be on Monday July 1st at 10:00 am. at St Johns Church 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott MA 01907. Reception immediately following the Mass: Corinthian Yacht Club 1 Nahant Street Marblehead MA 01945. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating in her name to: Marjorie P. Brown Scholarship Fund which provides tuition assistance to campers. C/O The Brown Ledge Foundation Inc. 1 Mill St. Suite 216 Burlington VT 05401. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 26 to July 3, 2019