Patricia Cromwell Miller, of Upper Brookville on April 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Lindley G. Loving mother of Barbara Miller, Sandi Cooper of Marblehead, MA, Robin Miller, Carley Sullivan (Gary) and the late L. Garrison Miller jr. (Carrie). Proud grandmother of 5 and special great grandmother to 1. Service at St. Johns Episcopal Church of Cold Spring Harbor on Monday, May 6th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by Garrison Forest School on line at gfs.org/give; or via mail to the Development Office 300 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 7 to May 14, 2019
