Patricia Newall McShay Cannon, age 61, died peacefully at home on August 26, 2019, surrounded by her three sons and loved ones. She was born at the Mary Alley Hospital in Marblehead, Massachusetts on June 23, 1958. Pat treasured and embraced her Marblehead roots, her Colbert family lineage and her Irish, Scottish and Viking heritage. As a young girl, her family moved from Marblehead to San Jose, CA where her father worked in early days of the Silicon Valley. She and her two brothers were immersed into a very different life than they had known before. Pat flourished growing up in the California scene, with the open-minded lifestyle, including horseback riding on the beaches of Santa Cruz, living and learning among diverse races and cultures, and family lunch trips to Haight Ashbury. It was during this time that she realized her desires to do things differently, and perhaps better. As a young woman, Pat began to strive for fairness and to fight for what she believed in while acting with passion, love and acceptance for all others. After living in the Bay Area for ten years, the family moved back east where Patricia made many amazing friends, especially in her Marblehead High School class of 1976, some of those remaining by her side thr- oughout her illness. Patricia attended North Shore Community College and the Bouve College of Physical Therapy at North- eastern University in Boston and became a gifted physical therapy professional and health care provider for thirty years. She was a devoted and passionate mother to her three sons. She supported them in every aspect of their lives, championing their successes and helping them learn from their failures. Pat provided fully for them and never let them go to bed at night without a hug and a kiss. The boys close friends from Peabody High School were gladly welcomed into their home and became extended family members, sleeping over, sharing meals and realizing her unbounded love. Marc, Ry- an and Ian were truly Pats life- blood. As the boys were becoming men, Pat reconnected with Ian Cannon, a boyfriend from high school, who became the love of her life. They were married in 2012, expecting to grow old together, giving each other love, support and companionship. Ian furthered Pats deep love for music while they both participated in the Salem Jazz and Soul Festival. They became avid beach goers and dedicated Buddhists, living together in Beverly, MA and enjoying the New Hampshire lake house, until her passing. Patricia is survived by her husband, Ian Cannon of Beverly and by her sons Marc McShay of Beverly, Ryan McShay and his wife Shannah of Marblehead, Ian McShay and his companion Sophia Vannavilay of Peabody; her brothers Scott Newall and his wife Lynn of Middleborough, MA, Mark Newall and his wife Linda of Marblehead, her former husband Michael McShay of Lynn, her Uncle Frank Newall and Aunt and Godmother Patricia Newall of Breezy Point, NY, her Aunt Margo Colbert Carey and Uncle Paul Carey of Ft. Myers, FL, her Uncle John Luke Colbert and Aunt Suzanne Ellis Colbert of Annapolis, MD, her sibling in-laws Adrienne Cannon of Superior, CO and Eric and Drew Cannon of CA and her father in-law Peter Cannon also of CA. Over recent years, Patricia began to widely share the message, Its all about love while reflecting on the love and happiness she felt for her friends and family. Many of those close to her have adopted this caring expression, which was her wish. A celebration of Patricias life will be held on October 12, 2019 with the location and times to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Patricias behalf, to the or to the Salem Jazz and Soul Festival.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, 2019