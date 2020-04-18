|
Patricia Therese (Godfrey) Hill, age 91, of Marblehead, passed away surrounded by her loving family in Marblehead on April 8th, 2020. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Peter Hill with whom she shared over 58 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Patricia was the daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine (OConnor) Godfrey. She graduated from St. Marys High School in Lynn with the Class of 1946 and earned an Associates Degree from Boston University in 1948. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Ethics Commission for over 25 years. Earlier in her career she worked for the US Army in Japan where she married her husband, Peter Hill. Patricia was the loving mother of Susan Throndson and her husband, Neil of Salem , Laura Heagler and her husband, Frank of Wichita, Kansas, Peter Hill Jr. and his wife, Carolyn of Marblehead, and Geoffrey Hill of Swampscott; the cherished grandmother of Jessica Heagler of Portland, Oregon, Kristin and Elizabeth Heagler of Wichita, Kansas and Jennifer and Joshua Hill of Marblehead; the dear sister of the late Joan Sullivan and the late Edward Godfrey; and the aunt of several nieces and nephews. Patricia was an avid sailor and enjoyed all the Boston Sports teams especially the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins. She enjoyed reading, music and theater and volunteered her time with the Friends of the Abbot Public Library. She attended Explorers in Salem and was a member of a fellowship in Marblehead known as the Beach Bums. A Memorial Service and a Celebration of Patricias Life is planned for a later date, after the pandemic has passed. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street, 781-631-0076. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604 or via https://www. specialolympics.org or by calling Donor Services at 1-800-380-3071. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020