Patsy S. Martel
Patsy Spicer Martel of Marblehead, MA. passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born in Newport, R.I. in 1937 to the late Joanna and Henry Spicer. She is survived by her daughter, Joanna Spicer Marvin and her husband, James Marvin of Brookline, MA; her daughter, Marie Lawrence Martel and her wife, Erika Eberhart of Honolulu, HI. She is also survived by her loving granddaughter, Charlotte Marie Marvin. She was preceded in death by her partner, Eric H. Nyberg Jr. of Marblehead, MA, and her brother, Michael Spicer of Barrington, RI. Patsy also leaves many loving friends and relatives in Newport, RI and Marblehead, MA. Due to the COVID19, a Celebration of Patsys Life will be held in Marblehead, MA. at a later date. Private Interment will take place at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, R.I. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or leave condolences for the family please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 18 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
7816310076
