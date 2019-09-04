|
|
Patti Anne Lewy, 69, passed away on the evening of August 29th, 2019 at home in Marblehead with her two children, Deenah and Matt, and her cat Bob by her bedside. Patti was born in Philadelphia, PA to Archie Lewy and Helen (Blum) Lewy, and elder brother Barton. She grew up in a home designed and built by her father on Apalogen Road in East Falls. She attended Friends Select Quaker School in Philadelphia and Carnegie Mellon University, where she majored in English and Fine Arts. She moved to Marblehead in the late 1970s with her then husband, Gerald Shapiro, when Rosalies still existed. Patti owned a shoe store in Marblehead called Shoe-Be-Do and designed window displays at Cuoio, formerly of Atlantic Avenue. Her favorite window design involved Marilyn Monroe with a gold record player. She raised Deenah and Matt, and their many cats, on Clifton Heights Lane. Patti often worked in her garden and she changed the paint color of their porch every summer. Patti loved to paint, and she contributed original murals to the Eveleth School as well as the marquee board designs for her childrens performances in the Rebel Shakespeare Company. Later in life she designed greeting cards that were sold throughout Marblehead and shops on the North Shore. Patti traveled a great deal as a child and into adulthood. Some of her most favorite destinations included Paris, Japan, Israel, London, Morocco, Amsterdam, and Hong Kong. It was with great regret she never visited the pyramids in Egypt, as she had a lifelong fascination with pharaohs, hieroglyphics, and Bastet, the cat god. Patti was happy to have settled by the seaside in Marblehead, but she cherished earlier memories living in Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Foggy Bottom in D.C., the Upper East Side in New York, and Marina del Ray in Los Angeles. Among many things, Deenah and Matt will miss Pattis higher-pitched voice, which was long-confused for a Philadelphia accent, but, in fact, turned out to just be the way she spoke. A memorial for Patti will be held at the gardens of the Jeremiah Lee Mansion on Saturday, September 14th, at 11am. Please wear something funky.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019