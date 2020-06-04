Penny Clarke Wigglesworth, of Naples, Fl, formerly of Marblehead, MA, born on December 29, 1938 passed away on May 30, 2020 at the Avow Hospice House in Naples, FL. She transitioned to 'a place of pure love' into the awaiting arms of her late parents Charlotte (Rogers) and John Allen (Jack) Clarke and her late husband of 41 amazing years, Giff Wigglesworth, Jr. She also joins her sisters, Kimball Clarke Brooks and Carolyn Rogers Antonik. Mom said on one of her last days with us that she was so lucky to have had such a great life, to have met so many special people and to have such a wonderful family. We were the lucky ones to have had her as our Mom, Grammy, Aunt, and friend; Nancy Wigglesworth Dugan (Dion), Giff Wigglesworth III (Sue), Sally Wigglesworth Cioffi (Doug), John Clarke Wigglesworth (Stacey); Johnathan and Thomas Dugan, James, Chris, and Nick Wigglesworth, Drew, Sam, Ford, and Alexa Cioffi, Abby and Reese Wigglesworth, along with her nieces & nephews (Rogers, Brooks, and Caldwells); extended family and many many friends; as well as, all of the lives she touched through her support, caring and hugs with her Penny Bear Company. Pennys real name was Marjorie Josselyn Clarke; however, she has always affectionately been called Penny. A true 'Marbleheader' at heart! She was one of the three Clarke girls; and as they said, whoever answered the phone got the date! She was a cheerleader for Marblehead High School (class of 1956) and years later started the Oldies But Goodies cheerleaders. She was also the Grand Marshall of a Marblehead Homecoming Parade. She got her first job as a secretary for John Hancock Insurance Co. in Boston, at 17 years old. She then graduated from Garland Jr. College 1960 and had plans to be a preschool teacher instead, married our Dad, Giff, and raised our family in Marblehead. She was involved in our school activities, sports, and was a Girl Scout leader. There were many family and friend activities and celebrations, golfing, tennis, ski trips to NH and out west, Winnebago adventures, golfing trips to New England and abroad, and many theme parties. Winters were spent in Naples, Fl. with many Marblehead friends at Indies West and later to Moorings Park. Over the years, Penny was honored by so many organizations on the North Shore and down to Naples, FL. Penny had previously been a member of Jr. League, a volunteer at Salem Hospital, member of the Rotary Club and a Hospice volunteer. She was athletic, a good skier, tennis player and golfer. She even got a hole-in-one before Dad! She was a former member of Gut n Feathers Badminton Club, a member of the Swampscott Beach Club, Tedesco Country Club, and The Royal Poinciana Country Club. Penny was extremely proud of being the first national sales manager for Harbor Sweets. Her next big accomplishment was the creation of the Penny Bear Co., a safe welcoming community of people who would come together to provide comfort to others in need of a 'hug'. The Penny Bear hugs reached so many peoples hearts near and far; from homes, hospitals, and into schools, Life is Good Hunter bears, Slow down for Allie bears, to donations of bears, books, & calendars to various organizations, Hospices, Paul Newmans Camp, Haiti Hurricane relief, Shriners Hospital, and so many more. When Penny went to Naples, FL in the winters she brought her workshop and book clubs with her, which also extended with friends to Roanoke VA. Of course, she didnt stop with just the Penny Bear Workshop. She extended her arms and opened her home to support groups and healing activities. One of the support groups was for those living with Parkinsons, which Penny ended up struggling with for the past 10+ years. Parkinsons finally took its toll, as Penny went on to her next chapter, peacefully holding her children's hand with a Penny Bear in her arms. Donations in Pennys memory can be made to: Your local Hospice, Avow Hospice in Naples, FL., The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or the Penny Bear Co., 6 Elmwood Rd., Marblehead Ma. 01945, as Sally Wigglesworth Cioffi will be continuing on with the Penny Bears and sharing Pennys message; or as simple as just giving someone a hug who needs it! A Celebration of Pennys life will be held 2:00 Sunday October 4, 2020 at Tedesco Country Club; (Any Covid19 precautions at that time, will be determined and posted closer to the date).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.