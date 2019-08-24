|
Peter John McNerney of Swampscott, MA passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 19, 2019, after a love-filled weekend with his family gathered at their cabin in Maine. Peter was a devoted father and husband with a magnetic personality, quick wit, and a love of festivity, which he created wherever he went. He will be remembered for his immense intellect and curiosity, sly sense of humor, deep kindness, and love of family and people. He had a lifelong passion for music, reading, dancing, chess, trains, travel, basketball, and intricate practical jokes. Throughout his life, he spearheaded and took part in a variety of community efforts, from a non-profit he co-founded called Give Some Back, to Concerts by the Sea, a summer concert series in Swampscott, MA; and was an active member of Town Meeting, Swampscotts Council on Aging, and the North Shore Model Railroad Club. Peter was born and raised in Queens, NY, the son of Peter and Josie McNerney, along with siblings Al and Josephine. He was a driven student and athlete, playing baseball and basketball; he later studied English and the Classics at Canisius College, New York University, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University. Peter began his career on Wall Street in the bond markets, a pursuit he enjoyed greatly. He is survived by his beloved wife Cinder and their daughter Annie, his sons Peter, Aran, and James and their mother Regina, three grandchildren, his daughters-in-law Jen and Eve, and son-in-law Adam. A date for a memorial service at the First Church in Swampscott is still being determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Brigham and Womens Department of Neurosurgery Adult Hydrocephalus Program to support their research.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019