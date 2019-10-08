|
Peter John McNerney of Swampscott MA passed away August 19, 2019, after a love-filled weekend with his family in Maine. He is survived by his beloved wife Cinder and their daughter Annie, his sons Peter, Aran, and James and their mother Regina, three grandchildren, his daughters-in-law Jen and Eve, and son- in-law Adam. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Church in Swampscott, 40 Monument Avenue, Swampscott. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Brigham and Womens Department of Neurosurgery Adult Hydrocephalus Program to support their research.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019