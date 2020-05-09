|
Peter S. Marides, Sr. 87 of Marblehead, MA. passed away in the early morning of April 29th, 2020. He was a loving and caring father and very proud grandfather who immigrated from Athens Greece at the age 22 in 1955, who became a success full restaurateur in New York City and Boston. Peter was the son of the late Stavros & Roxanne Memarides, brother of the late George Memarides and brother in law of the late Maria Memarides. He leaves behind his son, P. Steven Marides Jr., daughter Hillary Roxanne Marides, granddaughter, Summer Marides, brother, Ignitios Memarides, nephews, Stavros and Nick Memarides. Also survived by his dear friends Carmen and Madalaine Pugliese. He will be dearly missed. All services are private. Interment in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences Peter's family please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 9 to May 17, 2020