Philip Cadwell Murphy, 76, of Marblehead, Massachusetts died with his wife and daughter by his side on Saturday, November 24, 2018. Phil was born in Hartford, Connecticut on November 5, 1942 to parents Grace Edwina Pinney and Luther Murphy. He graduated from Hartford High School in 1960 and graduated from Trinity College in 1966. Originally in the class of 1964, Phil was forced to un-enroll every other semester so he could work full time in order to pay for the following semester. It was during one of his semesters off from Trinity when he was drafted for the Vietnam War. His demonstrated intelligence and familiarity with early computers secured him a station working on computers during the war. A non-conformist and pacifist, he banded with members of the then popular surf rock band, The Ventures. Ultimately he was discharged from the army, due to his asthma, and returned to Trinity College where he graduated in the class of 1966. He became an avid Trinity Football fan, tirelessly supporting his beloved Bantams for the remainder of his life. He went to more Trinity football games than anyone in history, well over 200. Trinity has had some longtime head coaches, but none of them coached (or attended) as many games as Phil went to. Phil could often be found in the pre-game coaches huddle. Upon graduation from Trinity College, he married his long-time girlfriend Lavinia Gaines and moved to Marblehead, Massachusetts. The couple had one daughter, Sabrina (Murphy) Velandry. In the early 80s when his daughter Sabrina wanted to play soccer Phil was dismayed to find there was no organized team for the girls. Phil went on to create the Girls Youth Soccer Organization, and later became the President of Marblehead Youth Soccer from 1985-1998. An avid sports fan, Phil was a season tickets holder of the Boston Celtics for fifteen years, during arguably the heyday of the team; where he would rarely miss a home game and a chance to root for his favorites; Larry Bird, Robert Parrish, and Danny Ainge. When the Boston Garden was torn down in 1998 he abandoned supporting pro-basketball and soon became an avid women's basketball fan. His favorite women's basketball team was the Bentley College team. He was an original in many ways including starting a group, (that supported the Womens Bentley Basketball team) which turned into what was called The Superfans. His wit along with his mind was extraordinary. Attending games with Phil was like attending a college course on sports history, filled with interesting facts and commentary on team records and history. Phil worked as a statistician for most of life, and started when he was just a teenager, supporting himself while working at the Harford Savings Bank. His mind was like that of a computer; he could recall dates, facts, names on virtually any topic from sports, to politics, to history and pop culture. And avid reader, (mostly mysteries), Phil read three newspapers a day; The New York Times, the Boston Globe and either the Marblehead Reporter or the Lynn Item, depending upon the day. As a young child, his mother would drop him off at the library on her weekly trips to the grocery store. His earliest memories of reading were before school, during the winter, he would sit beside the radiator, reading his favorite childhood mysteries (Hardy Boys). Throughout his professional career he worked as a Systems Analyst at GE in Lynn, Massachusetts, and later Mass Eye & Ear, and as an independent contractor reprogramming computers for the Y2K glitch at companies in and around Boston. He ultimately retired in 2004 from United Gulf Management, a Kuwaiti owned real estate company located in Boston. He served on the Board of Directors for several non-profits, including Job Options, Incorporated and The Elfun Society, GEs philanthropic organization. He was longtime volunteer at the Me & Thee Folkhouse in Marblehead, Massachusetts where he would often emcee. He would introduce folk singers in his hilarious 'alter ego' The Phee. His favorite musicians to perform at the Me & Thee were Dala, Catie Curtis, Liz Longley, Sarah Blacker, Kate Taylor, Caravan of Thieves and Hot Club of Cowtown. He was a longtime volunteer of the Marblehead Arts Festival. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather and friend. Phil was an original. He lived a life full of love, humor, and exuberance. He adored his family, was particularly proud of his daughter and his two granddaughters Sienna and Luna. He was a friend to all. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Lavinia (Gaines) Murphy, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, his daughter, Sabrina Velandry, of Kittery, Maine, his granddaughters, Sienna and Luna, and his younger brother, Brian Murphy of Ellenton, Florida. Currently the Murphy home in Marblehead is undergoing renovations. Services to be held at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead with a reception following at the home, once the renovations are completed. (Anticipated date of fall of 2019). To share a memory of Phil or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019