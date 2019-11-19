|
Philip D. Sevino, of Marblehead, entered into rest on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Elaine (Freedman) Sevinor. Devoted father of Marlene G. Sevinor and Ralph W. Sevinor and his wife Stacey L. Sevinor. The loving brother of the late William Sevinor, the late Leo Sevinor, the late Elizabeth Shuman, the late Zelda Rotman and the late Dorothy Rubin. Treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear son of the late Ralph and Ida (Davidson) Sevinor. Philip was born in Chelsea, MA in 1923, the youngest of six children. At the young age of 20, he joined the US Navy during World War II. When he returned from the war, he studied Architectural Design at Wentworth Institute of Technology where he received his degree. Philips father, Ralph, who was in Real Estate, gave Philip his first architectural opportunity, drafting many of the homes standing in Marblehead today. Philip had the courage to go back to the US Navy during the conflict in Korea. After his father, Ralphs passing, Philip remained in the real estate business with his brothers. He and Leo co-owned Marblehead Supply from the early 60s into the 70s. Philip went on to own and operate Vinnin Square Hardware with his wife, Elaine, until his retirement at the age of 82. In 2005 he and Elaine decided to spend more time enjoying the warm weather in Florida. Owning the local hardware store, Philip got to know many people in the community; he was always patient and friendly with everyone, and he always gave his nieces and nephews an opportunity to work at the hardware store. He was a devoted Jewish man, spending every opportunity he could at the shul and supporting the synagogue in any way that he could. Philip was also a dedicated member of the Masons. Philip was a kind and gentle soul. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the community that he was such an integral part of. A funeral service for Philip will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott, MA 01907. Interment will follow at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Shiva will be held at the home of Philip & Elaine Sevinor, 48 Sevinor Road, Marblehead, MA 01945, Friday, November 22nd following interment until sunset. Shiva will continue on Saturday, November 23rd following sunset until 8PM and Sunday, November 24th from 3-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Philip D. Sevinors memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott, MA 01907. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www. stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019