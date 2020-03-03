|
Priscilla Pat May Drew (Hare), aged 90 of Marblehead, MA wife of the late Richard Dick Drew passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a full 90 year life on Sunday March , 2020. Mom is survived by her children Stephanie Bell of Ft. Lauderdale FL, Heather Warren and her husband Randy of St. Augustine FL, Virginia Ginny Drew of Islesboro ME, Douglas B. Drew and his fiance Charlene, Jennifer Drew and her fianc Lance of Marblehead and her granddaughter Hailey Drew. Mom is predeceased by her parents John Hare and Edith Balch Hare, her husband Richard Dick Drew, her son Richard S. Drew, her grandson Richard Drew, and her sisters Virginia Harthan and Louise Mackenzie. Mom was raised in Lynn and moved to Marblehead in the early 50s where she raised her family. She will always be remembered as a loving mom by her children and many others. Mom was a lover of art and nature, storms rolling in at Deveraux, and could cook cod and lobster fifty ways. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, March 6th from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 85 Federal Street, Salem MA. Family and friends are invited to share stories, poems and memories in honor of Pat at 6:30. For more information or online guestbook call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020