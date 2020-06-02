Priscilla Ross (Goudey) Fullerton, was born in Woburn, MA, on August 23, 1930, the second daughter of Percy (Hank) and Mabel Goudey. She passed away on May 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her older sister and brother in-law Muriel and Roberdell Whitley. Priscilla spent most of her early life in Stoneham, MA where she graduated with the Stoneham High School Class of 1948. She worked at various clerical jobs at The N.E. Sanitarium Hospital, the New England Telephone. Co., General Radio in Cambridge and then a year in Washington D.C. working in a governmental job. She then returned home to Stoneham to be with her mother when her father passed away taking a job working for Northeast Airlines. When her father died in early 1955, she took her mother on a trip to California for rest and relaxation. Don and Priscilla met at an Airlines New Years Eve party. In early summer Don proposed on a day trip through New Hampshire and Massachusetts. They were married on Dec. 1st 1956. It was "made in heaven" for 63 years. During that time they had three children, David married (Mary Ellen) from Beverly, MA, Glenn, residing in Jacksonville, FL and Beth, married to Bruce Heidebrecht. Grandchildren include Adam Fullerton and his wife, Alexandra, of San Francisco, CA, Alexander Powell of San Francisco, CA, Brandyn LaCourse, his partner, Jenna and their son, William from Fairfax, VA and Jolyciel Fullerton of Goldsboro, NC. And many other nieces and nephews Priscilla was a member of the Cottage Gardeners club and she was an avid gardener in her own backyard. She along with her friends traveled widely to visit gardens all over New England and eventually, with Don all over the United States and Europe. During her years as a homemaker and keeping the kids organized, she picked up her interest in antiques and collectibles, improving her own collection while selling at fairs and bazars all over New England. This eventually started a small business of Estate Sales and Antique restoration for small dealers around the Marblehead area. As a member of the First Church in Swampscott, Congregational for 63 years, she served on many boards and committees, every one of those years in some capacity, on the annual church fair, where she was the Chair of the fair itself and Chair of the Jewelry table for the last 10 years. She was a worker, a traveler, a collector and a conversationalist and she will be missed by her family and friends everywhere. At the request of her family a celebration of life service will be held as near to her 90th Birthday in August as conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations to The First Church in Swampscott, or the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, in her name will be appreciated. Two of her favorites. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer condolences online, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.