Ralph J. DAgnese, age 92, of Swampscott, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Leatrice B. Lee (Tremblay) DAgnese, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage, and the late Marg- aret M. (Devine) DAgnese. Born in Swampscott, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose DAgnese. He was lifelong Swampscott resident and was a graduate of Swampscott High School. Ralph was a hard worker from the age of 17. He worked as a concrete truck driver for Lynn Sand and Stone for 50 years until his retirement. He also worked part time as a police officer for the Town of Swampscott. He will be remembered for his warm smile. In addition to his belov- ed wife, he survived by his son, Michael DAgnese; his devoted step - daughter, Shalimar McCa- rthy and her husband Brian; his sister Millie (DAgnese) Picone; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was the brother of the late Anthony DAgnese and Florence Goodwin. At the request of the family, services under the direction of the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn, were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
