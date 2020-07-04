Raymond (Ray) Eldridge Briggs Jr., born December 12, 1927 in New York to Raymond Eldridge and Irma (Panet) Briggs passed away on June 28th after a long illness. Raised in Bronxville, New York, also by step-parents, Fred and Ruth (Main) Schneeberg, he graduated from Roosevelt High School and Lakemont Academy, entering the US Navy at age 17. He later graduated from St. Lawrence University where he was a member of Alph Tau Omega. In 1952 he joined the US Marine Corps, completing the Officer Candidates School, later honorably discharged as a Captain. A Vice President of Security Columbia Banknote Company, he began his career in the New York financial printing industry in 1955, opening their Boston Office in 1959, where he worked for many years. Ray was a former member of the Corinthian and Eastern Yacht Clubs, The University Club of Boston and a longtime member of Tedesco Country Club. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2005. Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially liked taking long walks with his dog Pepper. During the summer he enjoyed boating and lobstering but most of all spent his time playing golf at Tedesco Country Club where you could usually find him at the practice area, working on his short game when he wasnt out playing. In recent years he enjoyed volunteering with the Cranks, a group who climb up into the Abbot Hall tower once a week to hand-crank the clock. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Bryson) of 68 years and 2 daughters, Joanne Steadman (Kenneth) and Suzanne Briggs of Marblehead. He was predeceased by his son Raymond (Chip) Eldridge Briggs III. He also leaves 2 grandchildren, Kelly Steadman (Jeremiah Dezan) of Warren, VT and James G. Steadman (Lauren) of Salem, MA and 3 great grandchildren, Griffin and Bryson Dezan and James J. Steadman. No Services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St, Salem. For additional information or online guest book please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. MurphyFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rays memory to Care Dimensions
(Hospice), 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923.