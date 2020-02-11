|
Raymond Merrill Orne, a lifelong resident of Marblehead, passed away peacefully after spending the day with his children and grandchildren on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of the late Stella (Blazak) Orne with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Marblehead on January 4, 1928, he was the son of Fred and Minerva (Dupar) Orne. He was the devoted father of Susan Smith and her companion, Vinnie Giorgi, Nancy Orne Briggs and her husband, Randall, Sally Spellman and her husband, Scott, Gerry Orne and his wife, Mary and Peter Orne; the cherished grandfather of Laura, Corey, Jackson, Brad, Shanna, Harry, Abigail and Christopher; adoring great-grandfather of Hayden, Cole, Kellan, Riley and Macaden; the loving brother of Marjorie (Putt) Mace, Marilyn Adams and the late Donald Bud Orne, Evelyn Glass, Frank Orne, Betty Blasczak and Robert Orne and the step brother of Dorothy Dot Abbott; and the uncle of several nieces and nephews. Raymond was a true Marbleheader. He graduated from Marblehead High School in 1946, where he excelled in football, hockey and baseball. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1946, serving in the U.S. during the Korean Conflict and then attended Burdett Business School. He was a member of the Philanthropic Lodge of Masons in Marblehead. He worked as a barber for his brother, Bud for many years until the Beatles Haircut became popular. He produced the ADLib newspaper and then worked as a printer with his father, Fred at Litchmans & Orne Printing. He enjoyed attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He was their biggest supporter. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 14th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, Marblehead. Burial will follow at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marblehead High School All Sports Boosters, PO Box 244, Marblehead, MA 01945 or via marbleheadboosters.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020