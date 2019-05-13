|
Raymond R. Kearns Jr, 71, died peace- fully May 8, 2019 at Salem Hospital, in the presence of family. He was born in the same hospital on December 28, 1947, the son of Raymond Kearns Sr. and Ruth (Mahoney) Kearns. He grew up in Marblehead, attending Star of the Sea grammar school and Marblehead High School. While in school, Ray established many close friendships that he maintained throughout his life. Ray was President of his High School Freshman class. He was always very active in sports including football where he was named to the All Star team, baseball, and golf. Later Ray became an avid sailor and owned a sailboat he named "Good News". He was widely known as a big guy with a really big personality. His enthusiasm for all Boston sports teams was shared by his sons and his grandson. At different times, Ray took each of them on their first trips to Fenway Park to see the Sox. Ray was pre-deceased by his parents and by his sister Suzanne Kearns Browne of Worcester. He is survived by his son Colin Kearns of Maine, his two step-sons John (and wife Michelle) and Chad Rutledge, and his sister Sandra Kearns Bowen and her husband Peter Bowen of Marblehead. He is also survived by two grand-children, Dylan Kearns Rutledge and Cassidy Rutledge, and by his brother-in-law Jim Browne of Worcester, his nieces and nephews Jennifer Bowen, Matthew Bowen, Caitlin Browne, and Seamus Browne, and several great nieces and nephews. Ray lived in Connecticut for many years, while working as the General Manager of the Westport Volvo dealership, but when he retired he retur- ned to live in his beloved Marblehead. Ray greatly appreciated all the recent support he has had from his relatives and his many life-long friends. A "Celebration-of-Life" gathering for Ray will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Thursday, May 16 from 11AM | 1PM. Please visit the online guestbook for Ray at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 13 to May 20, 2019