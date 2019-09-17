|
|
Raymond Robert Martin passed peacefully on September 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his three sons; Richard J. Martin, Stephen T. Martin, his wife Lauren and their two sons Daryl and Daniel, all from Marblehead, MA, Jonathan K. Martin, his wife Heidi and their three children Gavin, Ella and James currently of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He leaves behind numerous Martin, Geffre, Belisle, Loeffen, nieces and nephews in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Montana, Florida and other states. He was predeceased by his former wife Karin Joan Martin, his nephew Kent Geffre, and his seven brothers and sisters; Jack, Joseph, Thomas, Phillip, James, Teresa and Isabell. Raymond was born in Reliance S.D. and later moved with his family to Lead S.D. to start the family business of Martins Conoco auto repair and filling station. Growing up in the gold rich Blacks Hills of SD meant a lot to him with the storied history, famous landmarks and overall lifestyle were deeply rooted in his being. He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1955, providing his skills to maintain the Armored Infantry Battalion, stationed in Germany. Following his honorable release from active duty, he continued working in the automotive industry eventually landing in Marblehead, MA. There he found immediate employment at Peaches Pontiac and later joined Colonial Cadillac in Salem, MA where he received his master car technician certification. Raymond was accomplished in many trades. He was a ground technician for Northeast Airlines at Logan Airport but was later sot after by Ted Hood of the Little Harbor Boat Yard in Marblehead. As a master marine mechanic, Ray maintained Teds 2 Robins and kept many prominent named vessels at their top performance. After Hood moved his business to Rhode Island, he worked as a technician at the Backer-Loring Corp in Peabody, MA owned by the Burckmeyer Family (of Marblehead, MA) while also instructing automotive classes at North Shore Community College. Among all things, he is most remembered for his incredible sense of humor, crazy jokes, pranks and stories, as well as his unwavering kindness to help a friend or stranger in need by stopping road-side to repair their broken car, truck, tractor, boat | you name it | Ray was there to help with a smile and a laugh. Wouldnt you know, thats how he met his wife Karin. He was the backbone of his familys Landscape Business providing support and maintaining the equipment for its success. He will be missed but always remembered by his actions. In honoring with Raymonds wishes a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and burial will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the https:// donate3.cancer.org/, https://give. caredimensions.org/ or the .
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019