Mrs. Renate L. (Kruger) Currie, age 79, of Swampscott and formerly of Lynn and Salem, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Bertram House in Swamp- scott following a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. She was the wife of the late William Bill Currie with whom she shared over 25 years of marriage. Born in Hammerstein, Germany in 1940, Renate was the daughter of the late Friedrich and Sina (Tarlowski) Kruger. She was raised and educated in Berlin, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1960. She settled in Lynn, later moved to Salem for 15 years and has been a resident at Bertram House, Swampscott for the past 3 years. In her early career, Renate worked in the cafeteria at St. Marys and as a waitress at both Friendlys and The Ship before a long and successful career as a realtor at A. James Lynch, Coldwell Banker, Swampscott/Salem and at Jack Conway Realtors, Swampscott until her diagnosis at the age of 72. She was a member of the former North Shore German Club, loved listening to all genres of music including Classical, Pop and Rock, and had a special fondness for Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. Renate was full of energy. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, gardening, walking and helping shop for her daughter and her family. She traveled to Europe and loved spending time with friends in the White Mountain and Lakes Regions of New Hampshire and other destinations around the world. Renate was the loving mother of Heidi Currie-Legere and her late husband Donald Legere, Jr. of Swampscott; cherished grandmother of Donald DJ Robert Legere, III, William Bill Currie Legere and Christopher Chris Henry Legere all of Swampscott; sister of Heidi Burek of The Villages, FL and sister-in-law of Richard and Michele Currie of Lynn. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends including her best friend of 56 years, Doris Burns. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), Lynn at 11a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 4-8p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Renates memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or , 75 Sylvan St., Unit B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 14 to July 21, 2019