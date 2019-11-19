|
Richard Arthur Kaseler, January 25, 1934 | November 13, 2019. Richard died peacefully at his home in Marblehead on November 13, 2019. A self-described water rat, Richard spent much of his life on and around the water, sailing on Long Island Sound as a boy, and later racing competitively and coaching blind sailing. Richard had a curious mind and a young persons spirit throughout his 85 years, evident through his love of music and the arts, constant curiosity about how things work, and interest in all things weird. Predeceased by parents Helene and Ray Kaseler, of New York. Richard is survived by his brother David Kaseler and his wife Susan, of Bainbridge Island, WA; his daughter Katie Norton and her husband Matt, of Sudbury; and three grandchildren. Friends are invited to a send-off at the Gerry 5 in Marblehead on December 5th starting at 6pm. In Richards memory, donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019