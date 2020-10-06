1/1
Richard C. Upton
Richard Clark Upton, 79, of Manila, Philippines passed away on September 26 after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Marblehead and lived in New York City before moving to the Philippines in 1970. Over the 50 years that he lived in the Philippines, Richard continued to return to Marblehead each summer to spend time with his extended family, to watch his beloved Red Sox and to eat fried clams at some of his favorite restaurants in town.He was a member of the Eastern Yacht Club and an active Rotarian. He graduated from Monson Academy (WMA) and attended Tufts University. Richard was predeceased by his parents Warren and Dorothy Upton of Marblehead and his brother Robert Davis Upton. He leaves his husband, Elmer Forte, of the Philippines, his son Christopher Richard Upton (Stephen Morrison) and daughter Sara Alicia Clark Upton (Scott Werner), both of New York City, grandson Nicolas Upton Werner, his sister Carol Upton Fullerton of Marblehead, his former wife Alice Reyes and many nieces and nephews. Richard was a maverick who worked in advertising in New York City during the 1960s before moving to the Philippines to initially work for McCann Erickson. He was an entrepreneur and in the 1970s owned and operated antique stores in Asia called the Galleon Shop. As an astute and well-respected businessman, in the 1980s he established John Robert Powers International, a school for personal development, with franchises throughout Asia which he led up until 2019. He was passionate about the arts, particularly the Ballet Philippines, and through the Rotary Club of Makati assisted communities in the Philippines. A virtual memorial was held for Richard on Oct. 2 in a shared event that included his friends and family around the world. Donations in his memory may be made to The Childrens Village, 1 Echo Hill, Dobbs Ferry, NY, 10522.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
