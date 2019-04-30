|
Richard F. Murray passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Richard was the son of Ralph Nuckley Murray and Elizabeth (Conway) Rideout Murray and was born at home in Swampscott in 1926. He attended Clark Elementary School then Hadley Junior High, which is where he spotted Suzanne Vincent, who he would marry in 1947. He attended Swampscott High and was an outstanding student athlete, in baseball, basketball, and football, co-captaining the championship 1943 football team. He was awarded the Harvard Book Prize for academic achievement as a junior, and awarded the Wesleyan College Olin Scholarship his senior year. He began Wesleyan and soon entered the Army in the 48th field artillery battalion and rose to staff sergeant. He was in the middle of the Pacific when the Hiroshima bomb was dropped, and served in Korea where Japan had invaded. After discharge he returned to Wesleyan and graduated with the class of 1949. He served as President of the Wesleyan Club of Boston for some years after graduation. He maintained his Deke fraternity associations. Richard began his career as a paperboard broker with Munro and Church Co, which was later purchased by Baird and Bartlett. His commute was originally to Boston, but later to Brockton. Firms he represented supplied boards that became Parker Brothers and Milton Bradley games, as well as various jigsaw puzzles, and more traditional uses of boxboards. He never moved from Swampscott, greatly valuing the community and he and his wife's wide circle of friends. Richard and Suzanne enjoyed various boxboard conventions and several international trips. He was one of the longest continuing members at Tedesco Country Club having joined in 1951 and he served on various committees over the years. He won the Alex Ellis Trophy in 1952. In later years a morning visit to the clubhouse and an exchange of newspapers and news with other members was a highlight of his day. Recently he was delighted to be named an Honorary member of the club. Richard and Suzanne had been members of the board of The Lynn Home for the Elderly since the 1950s. He had been a past president and long serving treasurer. He was a representative from Precinct Six to Town meetings, and served for years with the Neighborhood Association. His beloved wife of 69 years died in 2016. In her later years she had Alzheimer's and Richard stepped up to take care of her and make her later years at home as comfortable as possible. He valued family and attended almost all the games and school functions of the five children and still greatly enjoyed those occasions when family could get together. He loved Boston sports and big band jazz. His brother Ralph died in 1987. His sister Marilyn Murray Switzer resides in Naples Florida. Richard is survived by his five children, Greg Murray of Prides Crossing Mass., Thomas Murray and his wife, Linda Cates, of Nelson N.H., Peter Murray of Belleville Mich., Louise Slattery and her husband, Dan, of Arnold Maryland, and John Murray and his wife, Marti, of Santa Rosa Calif., as well as nine grandchildren, Ethan Murray, William Murray, Jason Murray, Amanda Murray, Luke Urban, Matt Urban, Keith Slattery, John Murray and Samantha Murray, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Richard also leaves behind his much-loved nieces and their families. Service Information: Services will be held Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 AM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn located at 101 Forest Ave., Swampscott, followed by a gathering at the family home. A private interment will be in Nelson, N.H., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richards name to the Lynn Home for Elderly Persons, 1 Atlantic Terrace, Lynn, MA 01902.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019