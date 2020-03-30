|
Richard Joseph "Dick" Baldacci, with his loving wife of 61 years by his side, of Swampscott, Mass., passed away at North Shore Medical Center on March 25, 2020. Born on July 5, 1934 to Mary (Dente) and Joseph Baldacci of Somerville, Dick was predeceased by his brother Bobby in 2003. Dick graduated from Somerville High School where he played football and was subsequently recruited to an upstart football program at Brandeis University. Dick studied Art and played football for 4 years, culminating in captaincy during his senior year. Inducted into the Brandeis Hall of Fame in 2003, Dick was recognized as a two-way player and one of the top linemen in school history. Dick moved to Manhattan to continue his art education at Cooper Union until he was drafted. He met his wife, Frances "Bunny" Piccolomini, while stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey. After serving his country, he received a Masters in Education from Harvard University. He settled in Swampscott where he became the Art Director, football and tennis coach and retired after 35 years. In those 35 years, Dick introduced his love of art, jazz and sports to generations of students fortunate enough to enroll in his classes. Known for his empathy and acceptance, he connected with every student. Dick created a sanctuary in his art class. He was an understanding adult for students facing difficulties who would seek refuge in his classroom. There were many students who achieved great success in film and advertising who acknowledged his influence, as well as students who said they never would have graduated without his encouragement. Dick stayed connected with friends who were "in the huddle" and his passion for football and admiration for his teammates was conveyed through his art. Dick sculpted three bronze heads to honor Brandeis Coach Benny Friedman and two fellow Brandeis hall-of-famers Billy McKenna and Charlie Napoli. For three decades, Dick would present a poster to the Big Blue football team before each game. The poster, awarded to a deserving player following each game, has become a Big Blue tradition, cherished by players long after they have graduated Swampscott High School. Dick's artwork was versatile, creating paintings, sculptures and collages using mixed media. Dicks subjects include Revere Beach, jazz musicians, carousel horses and the Swampscott Fish House. He never left home without a Sharpie and would draw cartoons of SpongeBob, to the delight of his grandchildren and other kids. Above all, Dick loved family. Creating epic Christmas Eve dinners and feeding people too much food around his table were his most cherished moments. Dick loved to fish and play poker with his family, always with John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk or Billie Holiday playing in the background. In addition to his wife Bunny, he leaves his three children, Laurie Baldacci-Reis, Richard and his wife Kristen, both of Swampscott and Roger and his wife Stacey, of Sewell, NJ and five grandchildren: Gina, Alexa, Angela, Roger and Samantha. Due to the current state of emergency, a private service for the family will be held and a celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. Arrangements under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020