|
|
Richard Dick Farrar a dedicated husband, Dad, Grampie and great-Grampie and friend to many, passed away suddenly at home on April 6, 2019, he was 81. Although Dick was born in Lynn, MA, he was the epitome of a true Header. He was a graduate of Marblehead High School class of 1955. Dick was devoted to his wife Mary Ellen, whom he married in 1958, with their reception at the Rockmere Hotel. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his true enjoyment! He loved to attend their activities and was always there for whatever they needed. Dick spent many years as the Marblehead Tree Warden until his retirement. He was a man who loved keeping Marblehead trees healthy, and maintained. A cherished family story is about saving the big tree just before the Ocean and Atlantic Avenue lights coming from the Neck. This tree saved by Dick, is why there is only one lane at these lights. Dick was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Marblehead Elks, and the Boston Yacht Club for over 45 years (always the 1st mate, never the Captain, of the Chock full oNuts). He was a corporator of the Marblehead Bank and was on the credit committee at the Marblehead Municipal Employee Federal Credit Union. Dick enjoyed attending many Marblehead sporting events, with Rob Carr and Dan Gallagher. He looked forward to his Thursday lunches at the Three Cod, with Harry Daly, Eric Nyberg, Gayton Masters, and Arthur McGeown. Dick leaves behind his wife Mary Ellen (Peach) of 60 years. His four children Sharon Pingree-Russell and her husband Webb, Rick and his wife Pam, Steve, Mike and Yunita. His grandchildren Caitlin Pingree, Jessica Pingree and her fianc Jeffrey Grossman, Ben, Samantha and Charlotte Farrar, great-grandchildren Dallas and Dakota Peralta. He also leaves a sister Claire and her children Dale and Kim. A funeral Mass for Dick will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Marblehead High All Boosters, P.O. Box 244, Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. Please visit the online guestbook at www.eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019