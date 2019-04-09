|
|
MARBLEHEAD Richard Thomas Nelson of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Gloucester on January 18, 1932 to his parents Leo A. & Marie (Richards) Nelson. He later moved to Marblehead where he attended Marblehead High School graduating in 1950. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1952-1954. On his return he was employed by the Howard Johnson Co. while attending the Salem Commercial School, graduating with an Associates degree in accounting in 1956. In 1957 he began his career at the US Postal Service as a letter carrier eventually moving up through management, retiring in 1990 as Post Master of Topsfield, Ma. In retirement he became well known as flea market vender and collector of vintage Post Cards. He also enjoyed sports, reading and his pet cats. Active in many local clubs, he was an Honorary Life Member of the Gerry 5, a Life Member of the OKO VFA, a Life Member of the New England Firemans Muster League, a Member of both the Post 32 American Legion and Post 2005 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Richard is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 44 years, Harriette (Rudd) Nelson in 2009. He is survived by his stepdaughters and their husbands, Elizabeth & Paul Callahan of Westwood, Cynthia & John Noone of Hampton Falls, NH; and Abigail and Matthew Norton of Salem; and his granddaughters Allison and husband Jamie White; and Kaitlin Norton; and many cousins and friends. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers please send donations to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at CareDimensions.org. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019