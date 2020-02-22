|
Richard Dick William Bartlett Sr., a true Marbleheader, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Dick is remembered by his children, Dawn Collins and her husband Brendan of Silver Spring, MD and their children Katie, Daniel and Ciara Collins; Richard "Barkie" William Bartlett, Jr. and his partner Gitte Neumann of Marblehead, MA; and Julie Riley of Readfield, ME and her children Bryan and Julia Riley. Dick is also survived by his ex-wife and friend Donna Callahan Bartlett. Services are private and are being handled by the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 85 Federal Street, Salem MA. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. murphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020