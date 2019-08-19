|
Mr. Richard W. Sarnie Sr. died peacefully on August 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband of the late Carole E. (Cheney) Sarnie, with whom he shared 56 loving years of marriage. He is survived by his cherished family: his son, Richard Jr., daughter-in-law, Susan, and their children, Garrett and Mia; his son Robert and his wife, Marilyn, and their children, Rachel and Jared. He was predeceased by his parents: Sylvio and Doris (Maines) Sarnie and his brother, Ronald Sarnie. Richard was born in Med- ford MA. He graduated from Medford High School and North Shore Community College. He served in the US Army as a Staff Sgt. during the Korean Conflict and later served twenty years in the MA State Police, retiring from the State Police as a Staff Sgt. in 1980. He went on to work for the Digital Equipment Corporation as Security Manager for field services. He resided in Swampscott MA for many years, retiring to Naples FL, and then retur- ned to Massachusetts in his later years. Richard and his beloved wife, Carole, shared a unique and loving bond. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, particularly the state troopers and their wives. Richards brotherhood with his fellow Massachusetts State troopers continued well beyond his retirement. He frequently socialized with his buddies, and they enjoyed dining, going to casinos, camping, and swapping stories of the good old days! Richard was never so happy as when sharing stories with old friends. He had a love for the wilderness, cooking (especially his famous Italian sauce and meatballs), holiday family get-togethers, reading his almanac (pre-google), and old John Wayne movies. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service, with Military & State Police Honors for his many years of service to the Country and the Commonwealth, on Sunday, August 25 at 3pm at Andrews Chapel located in Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex Street, Swampscott MA 01907. A reception will follow. There are no visiting hours. Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to the charity of ones choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019