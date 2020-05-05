|
Rita Murphy Cahill, 93, of Marblehead, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020 after a brief battle with the Coronavirus. She was the daughter of the late Isabel and Frank Murphy, originally from Saugus. She was cherished and will be deeply missed by her daughter Cherie Hood Shipulski of Marblehead, granddaughter Kate Shipulski of Salem, great-grandsons Owen and Jaxon, and her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved grandson Kyle Shipulski. Rita was the personification of a "lifelong learner". She was a graduate of Saugus High, followed by Green Mountain College in her youth, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree and two Masters degrees from Suffolk University when she was in her early forties. A gifted therapist, Rita worked with many clients and families at The Growth and Learning Center in Marblehead and later at The Marblehead Community Counseling Center until her retirement in 2005 at the age of eighty two. Rita loved her family, her home, her work, her friends, and golf. She was an active member of the Wenham Country Club and a member and past president of the Harbor Womens Club. For many years she faithfully donated blood platelets at Boston Childrens Hospital. Throughout her long, interesting life, Rita was a model of strength and resilience, qualities she imparted to her family, clients, and friends. She spent the last two years of her life at Lafayette Convalescent Home where she was loved and well cared for by a devoted staff. It is ironic that Rita should pass at a time when resiliency, her trademark, is so crucial for all of us throughout these challenging days. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Ritas memory to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive - Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or The Covid 19 Relief Fund, Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, PO Box 304, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 5 to May 12, 2020