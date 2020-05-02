Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Goodwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Goodwin Obituary
Robert Allen Goodwin, age 79, passed away after a long illness on April 27, 2020. Husband of 56 years to Sylvia (Oppenheim) Goodwin. Father of Lisa Goodwin Robbins and husband, Andrew of Newton, MA, Todd Goodwin of Marblehead, MA, and Jon Goodwin and wife, Renee of Nashua, NH. Grandfather to Charlotte and Allison Robbins, and Jack and Rory Goodwin. Sister of Maureen Hague and husband Phil of Plymouth, MA. Bob grew up in Plymouth, MA, the son of Ralph Goodwin and Marie (Roncarati) Goodwin, and later lived in Marblehead, MA for 51 years. After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, MA, he graduated from Stonehill College, and then Bridgewater State College, with his Masters in Education. He taught English at Marblehead Junior High and High Schools. Bob taught years of expository composition, analyzed Shakespeare, and advised the award-winning school newspaper. After his retirement, he worked at Lynnway Liquors and Kappys Fine Wine & Spirits Peabody, specializing in wines. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Devereux House, in Marblehead. Funeral services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, Inc. (METCO), at metcoinc.org, or the . Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or to offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 2 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -