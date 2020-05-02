|
Robert Allen Goodwin, age 79, passed away after a long illness on April 27, 2020. Husband of 56 years to Sylvia (Oppenheim) Goodwin. Father of Lisa Goodwin Robbins and husband, Andrew of Newton, MA, Todd Goodwin of Marblehead, MA, and Jon Goodwin and wife, Renee of Nashua, NH. Grandfather to Charlotte and Allison Robbins, and Jack and Rory Goodwin. Sister of Maureen Hague and husband Phil of Plymouth, MA. Bob grew up in Plymouth, MA, the son of Ralph Goodwin and Marie (Roncarati) Goodwin, and later lived in Marblehead, MA for 51 years. After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, MA, he graduated from Stonehill College, and then Bridgewater State College, with his Masters in Education. He taught English at Marblehead Junior High and High Schools. Bob taught years of expository composition, analyzed Shakespeare, and advised the award-winning school newspaper. After his retirement, he worked at Lynnway Liquors and Kappys Fine Wine & Spirits Peabody, specializing in wines. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Devereux House, in Marblehead. Funeral services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, Inc. (METCO), at metcoinc.org, or the . Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or to offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 2 to May 9, 2020