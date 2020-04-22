|
Robert Bruce CarlinPUT ME IN COACH, IM READY! These were Bob Carlins determined words to his doctor upon learning of the challenge hed have to accept to fight a cruel and unrelenting competitor. An exceptional athlete and diehard sports enthusiast, Bob had said and meant these words many times in his active life and it personified his enthusiastic approach to anything that came his way. But Robert Bruce Carlin, 81, of Marblehead met his match and died of cancer on April 15, 2020. Born to the late Virginia and William Carlin on May 20, 1938, Bobby was raised in Swampscott and attended Swampscott public schools where he excelled academicallysimply because he feared if he didnt his Park League base ball uniform would be taken away from him. At Swampscott High School, Bobbyforever humble was a four-year, 3-sport Varsity athlete. In 1955-56, he was president of his class, captain of both the baseball and football teams and a star running back under the coaching brilliance of Dick Lynch and Stan Bondelevich, who according to Bob Jaurons recently published Big Blue Days, dubbed him the finest boy [hed] ever coached. In 1994, Bobby was proud to be inducted into Swampscott High Schools Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1956 Bobby went on to Brown University where he continued both his football and baseball careers earning many accolades including Captain of the Brown Bears football team in 1959. Following his graduation in 1960, Bobby spent time playing football for the semi-pro Providence Steamrollers and baseball for The Cape Cod League, the nations premier amateur baseball league since 1885. Bobby then served in the U.S. Army where he was also fortunate to play football. Following his discharge, Bob began working and for the next forty-five years he had a successful career in the insurance business where his hard work and compelling charm inspired the devotion of anyone who met him. Bobbys biggest game changer occurred in 1967 when he met and married Lissa Mayo and had three daughters, whom he loved deeply and energetically encouraged to GO FOR IT in all aspects of life. Bob made sure all three could throw a spiral by the time they were two, and their father is and always has been their unrivaled hero. Bob and Lissa enjoyed 52 blissful years together delighting in friends, travel, golf, grandchildren and all lifes simple pleasures. Bobby lived a huge and happy life. He was always kind and easy-going. Quick to laugh, often at himself, Bobby could lighten up any room or situation. He truly enjoyed being around people, and if you knew him, he probably had a nickname for you. He loved Fridays at Three Cod with the boys and reveled in watching the Red Sox, Patriots, golf and just about every single game, recital or event his grandchildren ever participated in. He was a member of The Beach Club and the Eastern Yacht Club and loved spending time on his boat, Sculpin, named after the original Swampscott High School mascot. He went to the gym almost every day of his life and last July was named Member of the Month at Leap Fitness. He was hardworking and upstanding in everything he did and always had a totally positive outlook on life. Always quick with a gregarious greeting and a warm smile, Bobby was a constant bright light in the lives of everyone who knew him. Bobby is survived by his devoted wife Lissa, his daughters Meghan, Jenna and Molly, his son-in-laws Bob McGowan and Jon Wales, his sister Janet, and a perfect flag football squad of seven grandchildren: Grady, Carlin, Ryan, Madden, Colt, Brooke and Timmy. As for his fans, they could fill Rungrado May Day Stadium. If ever a prayer was made for Bobby, here it is: Dear God: Help me be a good sport in this game of life. I dont ask for an easy place in the lineup. Put me anywhere you need me. I only ask that I can give you 100 percent of everything I have. If all the hard drives seem to come my way, I thank you for the compliment. Help me remember that you never send a player more trouble than he can handle. And, help me, Lord, to accept the bad breaks as part of the game. May I always play on the square, no matter what the others do. Help me study the Book so Ill know the rules. Finally, God, if the natural turn of events goes against me and Im benched for sickness or old age, help me to accept that as part of the game, too. Keep me from whimpering that I was framed or that I got a raw deal. And when I finish the final inning, I ask for no laurels. All I want is to believe in my heart that I played as well as I could and that I didnt let you down. (Cardinal Richard Cushing) Bobby Carlin never let anyone down. He was an absolute winner in the game of life and we will miss him dearly. A celebration of Bobs life will be planned as soon as people are allowed to hug. Arrangements were handled by the Murphy Funeral Home. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com If youd like to make a donation in memory of Robert Carlin please consider Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020